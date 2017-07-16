Paisley welcomes support

DUP MP Ian Paisley has welcomed the government’s support for entry into new markets for Northern Ireland’s agri-food produce.

The comments came from Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox in response to a question from the North Antrim MP.

Mr Paisley, pictured, said: “Our agri-food producers see the Commonwealth as an exciting and expansive new market for dried milk produce, red meat, pig and poultry. I am glad that Liam Fox not only recognised the importance of those markets, but highlighted that the EU Commission’s own website states 90% of global growth will be outside the European Union and those are the markets he wants to see British producers secure entry to.

“The links we already have with Commonwealth countries make them an ideal place to focus upon. We must always look to where the global opportunities lie and ensure we are best placed to exploit those.

“Mr Fox was right to point out that to underpin confidence in the agri-food sector. They need to know there are markets out there and the government will work to increase that confidence with greater access to them,” Mr Paisley added.