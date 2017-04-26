Parents to stand trial on injury to baby son

A man and woman are to stand trial over an alleged cruelly inflicted injury to their baby son, a judge has ordered.

The accused, both from Carrickfergus in Co Antrim, are charged in connection with a fracture to the child’s arm when he was seven weeks old.

They appeared together at Belfast Magistrates’ Court for a hearing to decide if they have cases to answer.

The man, aged 34, is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm to his son in February last year.

He is also accused, along with the 27-year-old woman, of wilfully neglecting their child in a manner likely to cause him unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

Neither defendant can be named to ensure the alleged victim’s identity is protected.

The pair stood apart in the dock as the charges were put to them.

They each declined to comment, give evidence or call witnesses during the preliminary enquiry.

Defence lawyers did not challenge prosecution submissions that both of them have a case to answer.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall granted an application to have the man and woman returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court.

She granted them continuing bail until those proceedings are under way.

Mrs Bagnall also allowed the woman’s solicitor to accompany her in signing release conditions due to psychiatric issues.