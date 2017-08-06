Paul joins the team at Pottinger

Pottinger Ireland is pleased to announce that it has recently appointed Mr Paul Wilson as its new Territory Manager for the east of the country.

Hailing from Co Wexford and having grown up on a dairy and tillage farm, Paul brings with him an extensive knowledge of both grassland and arable farming. He has spent the last number of years travelling the globe in a similar role and adds a unique talent and expertise to Pottinger Ireland that will be vital in the future growth and development of Pottinger business in Ireland.

Diarmuid Claridge, General Manager of Pottinger Ireland, said: “At Pottinger Ireland we are heavily focused not only on providing the best quality products, but also on providing the best dealer and customer support there is.

“We understand fully the needs of today’s farmers and contractors and with Paul’s experience we can offer the solid advice and guidance pre-purchase and post-purchase to ensure our customers get the best value and service.”