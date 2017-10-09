Pedigree Calf Fair gears up for Balmoral

The Pedigree Calf Fair at Beef NI Expo have announced that the 2017 event will take place at the Balmoral Showgrounds on Saturday, 18th November.

Many breeders still enjoy reminiscing of past times spent at the showgrounds, and no doubt this year’s championship accolades will be hotly contested across the 10 breeds presented at the show.

The one-day industry forum is organised in partnership with the 10 breed societies and clubs of Northern Ireland, bringing the finest young stock from across the province, together under one roof.

It has attracted continued sponsorship from MSD Bovipast RSP®, HVS Liquid Gold, Bank of Ireland, Topstock, and Devenish Nutrition.

The full day is setting up an impressive schedule featuring classes for beef breeds, both native and continental, and also includes showmanship classes for handlers aged 12 to 21-years-old.

Judging will commence at 10.00am, and with three showrings operational throughout the day.

The 10 top breed judges from across Ireland and the UK, will select their 60 class winners, who then compete for the senior and junior championship titles, climaxing with a parade of champions at 3.30pm.

The entry fee is £18 (including VAT), and each breed is staging six classes for calves born between 1st September 2016 to 1st April 2017 onwards. The closing date for entries is Tuesday 31st October.

Finalising the plans for 2017 Chairman David Connolly and new secretary Gary Hanna are busy adding to the event and welcoming new trade stands.

Chairman David Connolly said: “It’s all about showcasing the Northern Ireland beef industry. Our focus and strategy is first and foremost to improve the efficiency of the beef industry with superior genetics on display, in tandem with the network of supporting services.

“This being our third year, it’s hard to believe that we are half way through our initial vision, in line with our ethos of ‘Beef Strategy 2020’.

“Our aim is always to highlight the current and important issues within the beef sector, and let visitors see, how we can improve sustainability for the future.”

Organisers are encouraging visitors to come along and be part of the event. Free parking is available on site, and the admission fee is £10 per adult, with children under 16 free.

Speaking on behalf of sponsor, MSD Animal Health, Ian Graham said:“The Pedigree Calf Fair is an important fixture in the diary for breeders, and we are delighted the 2017 event will mark MSD Animal Health’s third year of support.”

Entry forms and schedules can be downloaded from the website: www.pcf-beef-expo.co.uk.

Details are also available from local pedigree breed club secretaries.