Pedigree Herds competition launched

The Northern Ireland Blonde Club is delighted to once again team up with sponsor Gormley Motors, Dungannon for the club’s Pedigree Herds competition.

The competition is split into small and large herds (large herd consists of ten or more breeding females).

There are also cups for best stock bull, best two year old heifer (beginning with ‘L’ for the UK herd book) and best cow and calf.

If you wish to enter, please contact Brian McGartland, David Gibson or visit the Blonde stand at Balmoral. Entries close on the Saturday evening of Balmoral Show.

Judging will take place over the weekend of the 14th, 15th and 16th July.

Gormley Motors based at Ballygawley Road, Dungannon are main dealers for Vauxhall, Subaru and Isuzu. They also sell and service new and quality used cars and pickups.

Gormley Motors have won numerous customer service awards and remain a family business, with family values and influences focusing on quality, affordability and trust.