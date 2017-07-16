Pesticides training – what you need to know

Pesticides are very widely and successfully used in land-based industries, but they can be potentially harmful substances; therefore it is essential that they are handled, applied and stored correctly.

By law, everyone who uses pesticides professionally must have received adequate training in using pesticides safely and be skilled in the job they are carrying out. They must also have a certificate of competence if they supply, store or use pesticides. This applies to operators (including contractors), employers, self-employed people, and people who give instruction to others on how to use pesticides. This includes the use of pesticides in agriculture, horticulture (including horticulture of amenity areas such as parks, streets, sports pitches and so on), forestry, in or near water and industrial herbicides.

Lantra offers quality training and assessment for the effective use of pesticides, this includes the Safe Use of Pesticides, Boom Sprayer, Mounted or Trailed Wick Type Applicator (Weed Wiper/Weed Licker), Granular Applicator, Hand Held Applicator (Knapsack Sprayer), Hand Held Near Water, Stem Injection, Pesticide Plugs, and the Identification of Invasive and Injurious Species.

These courses will help the operator develop their knowledge of health and safety and legislation enabling them to work safely and effectively out in the field. Each course is delivered through a combination of classroom-based and practical training. The training and assessment programme enables operators to gain industry recognition and certification for pesticide application, which is a legal requirement for all users in Northern Ireland.

To find a Lantra provider offering this training, visit www.lantra.co.uk/CourseFinder, or contact the Northern Ireland office on ni@lantra.co.uk or 07867 908 171.