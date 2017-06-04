Peter ploughs his way into the record books

The town of Kadeltshofen near Shuttgart in Germany may not make the headlines very often on these pages but on the 31st August Peter Allen will plough his way into the record books.

As his plough begins to turn the first furrow, Peter will proudly take the title of the youngest ever competitor to represent the Northern Ireland Vintage Ploughing association.

Mercer Ward, Mark Taggart, Harold Simms and William Gill

This is an unprecedented achievement for the teenager who comes from Dromore, Co Down.

In a combination of firsts he will be competing in a newly developed Classic Reversible Class at the European Vintage Ploughing Championships.

He will join a formidable line up of experienced and talented ploughmen. Harold Simms will compete in the Classic Class, Mark Taggart in the Trail Class, William Gill in the Hydraulic Class and Mercer Ward in the Reversible Class. The team, including judge Ronald Coulter BEM, will leave Northern Ireland with high hopes of achieving silverware in what has become an ever increasingly popular sport across the continent. Each of these ploughmen have achieved success in the past and will be eager to uphold and add to Northern Ireland’s reputation as one of the top nations in the vintage ploughing world.

To assist with the equipment transport costs for the Championships there will be a Pig on a Spit fundraising event at Spruce Meadows Activity Farm, 112 Ravernet Road, Lisburn, BT27 5NF on June 16th at 8pm. Tickets cost £12.50 and primary school children are free of charge.

Everyone will be made very welcome.

For more details contact: Miriam 02892682128/07842798997 or Helen 07900053805.