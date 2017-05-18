Pig producers urged to use scheme

Ulster Farmers’ Union, deputy president, Victor Chestnutt, is encouraging pig producers to make use of the Pig Industry Competitiveness Scheme, aimed at improving the quality of local pig meat.

The DAERA scheme is about making the industry here more cost competitive in home and export markets. The scheme has a budget of £900,000 to help with the cost of some veterinary treatments.

“This will help producers across Northern Ireland develop already robust farm businesses and give them an edge when it comes to production costs. There are however tight deadlines for the application process. I would urge those interested to get their applications in as soon as possible, since there is a ceiling on the funds available,” said Mr Chestnutt.

The scheme is open for applications and closes at 4pm on 31 May. The application form is available from the DAERA website.