Plan2Build show returns to Co Antrim

The Plan2Build show is County Antrim’s premier planning and trade show, and with an exciting new venue of The Antrim Forum, the event will be bigger and better than ever before!

This new venue creates more space for exhibitors – allowing for more stands, easier access and free car parking for all visitors.

The event includes an on-site Kids Zone and excellent bus and rail transport links in a central location in the heart of Antrim!

UB Media would like to invite you to visit this event held over two days – Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th April 2017.

There will be a seminar theatre in which there will be dedicated speakers on both days, covering various solutions and products.

Incorporating the most up-to-date Building Regulations, products and Techniques, the Plan2Build Show attracts people from all across Northern Ireland and beyond, and its main audience will be people who want to build, are starting to build, or people who wish to extend their existing homes. Whatever the reason, you simply cannot afford to miss this great opportunity to talk to the professionals!

The event showcases local companies and their products, along with advice on planning architectural design and energy efficient homes.

Whether you need planning permission, or you are looking to build your own home, or simply improve your current one – make a note in your calendar for the Plan2Build 2017 exhibition in Antrim.

Come along, speak to experts about your project, or simply get some ideas and inspiration.

The Plan2Build 2017 show will give visitors the opportunity to meet self-build specialists and professionals, as well as several major mortgage providers, all under one roof.

The event is open to everyone and is completely free to attend!

Whether it is a bespoke new build or an extension to your dwelling, or even an opportunity to bring along your own house plans, you can receive free professional advice.

The Plan2Build 2017 show is packed full of specialist advice from suppliers and manufacturers, while also promoting renewable energy and its uses in your home.

This event will give self-builders and DIY enthusiasts the chance to come along and speak to an array of specialists.

There is also a prize draw where you can win up to £1,000 towards your build project - simply by visiting the event, you will automatically be entered into the prize draw.

