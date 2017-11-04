Plans for Ireland’s largest tractor run unveiled

The organisers of this year’s Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run are hoping for a turnout of at least 800 participants on the big day, Saturday December 30th.

“This is our sixth year, with all the proceeds raised going to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and the Southern Area Hospice Services,” confirmed Cedric Livingstone, a member of the event’s organising committee.

“Last year, we had 712 tractors taking part: our aim for 2017 is to break through the 800 barrier. If we achieve this, then I think we will set an Irish record. Tractors of all ages can take part.”

The 2017 event will see the tractors take-in a 17 mile route, starting and ending in Armagh City.

“We will travel through Markethill, Hamiltonsbawn and Richhill on the way,” Cedric added.

“There is a participation fee of £10 per tractor, which can be paid on the day.”

He continued: “To date, we have collected a total of £121,860 for our nominated charities. The event continues to grow in popularity and we would be keen, if at all possible, to break through the £200,000 barrier on December 30th.

“We are producing a magazine to accompany the 2017 Tractor Run. Advertising space is available within the publication. I can’t stress enough the fact that all the monies raised will go to very worthwhile charities.”

Cedric Livingstone can be contacted on 07730 700660. Those who cannot participate in the tractor run but would like to make a contribution can do so by visiting the Just Giving website: www.justgiving.com/livingstonetractorrun