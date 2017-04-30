Plans for ‘udderly’ brilliant Milk Run

Saturday, May 6, sees the inaugural Glenavy Milk Run organised jointly by Ballymacrickett Fundraising Committee and the local Health and Wellbeing Team.

The theme of the event is to encourage more people to drink milk and to promote the health benefits both before and after sporting activity.

Health and Wellbeing representative Olwyn McCambridge commented: “Healthy eating in early adulthood is vitally important because, by the time we get into our late 20s, it is too late to reverse the damage caused by poor diet and nutrient deficiencies and the opportunity to build strong bones has passed.

“Parents from the school have really embraced the initiative and have offered help in some very practical and innovative ways,” commented school principal, Danny Mulholland. “One parent has provided drone footage of the entire 10k route which is available to view on our Facebook event page – this has been very popular and has certainly created great interest in the event.”

The local farming community and businesses have also got involved and 10 local dairy farmers have provided significant sponsorship for the event, with Draynes Farm, Lisburn providing a carton of milk for every finisher.

Dairy farmer and parent Randal McAllister commented: “I am delighted to be involved with an event which promotes the product I work hard every day to produce. My message is simple – drink more milk!”

The Glenavy Milk Run will comprise a Children’s 3k Fun Run, 5k Walk, 5k Run and a 10k Run. These events are open to all ages and abilities and the 3k event is well-suited to wheelchair users. Both the 5k and the 10k runs are registered with Athletics NI and are chipped to provide running times. Over 400 runners and walkers are expected to take part in the event and registration is from 9.45am with the run starting at 11am.

All funds raised from the event will go towards the installation of a multifunctional play area and a new pitch.

All registered participants will receive a medal and a goody bag.

For further information on any of the events, contact Joe Mulholland on 07967 470897, follow ‘Glenavy Milk Run’ Facebook page or visit the school website www.ballymacrickettprimaryschool.co.uk/glenavy-milk-run