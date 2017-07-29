Plans in place for annual Rosemount Vintage Festival

Preparations are underway for the County Down Traction Engine Club’s annual working vintage festival in Greyabbey on Saturday, 12 August.

The event will have a large display of tractors, cars, lorries, motor bikes, steam engines, stationary engines in the main rally field together with lots of trade stands, food outlets, live entertainment (music and dancing), amusements, etc.

There will also be the usual large working area where oats will be harvested the old fashioned way with binders and combines, and the usual “pick your own” potatoes will also be dug at regular intervals throughout the day. There will also be ploughing and cultivating of the stubble, threshing of the oats sheaves and baling of straw. Tractor pulling will also be in operation. A regular shuttle service will also be in operation ferrying people between the rally field and the working fields.

This year there will be special displays of Ford and Fordson derived tractors with an emphasis on County tractors and there will be a rare and unique display of them on site. Organisers also have a display featuring all kinds of harvesting machines.On the previous Friday night they will have the usual road run and BBQ with 200 plus tractors taking part and there will be music and entertainment on both Friday night and Saturday.

Ths event is an excellent community and family day out for children and adults alike and there will be lots to see and do so why not come along and experience our agricultural and cultural heritage in the beautiful surroundings of Rosemount Estate for yourself on the evening of Friday 11th or from 10.00am on Saturday, 12th August.

The event is supported by North Down and Ards Borough Council, NfU Mutual, NG Bell and others.