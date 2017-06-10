Ploughing to the fore at ‘Bloom’ event

The National Ploughing Association has teamed up with Agri Aware for their garden at Bloom entitled ‘My land, your land – Ireland’.

NPA will be represented in the garden in the form of a horse plough which will help to tell the story of Irish agriculture and food through a farm to fork food circle.

The Pearce plough belongs to the late Brendan Sutton, a well renowned Dublin Ploughman. He was a director of NPA and Chairman of Dublin Ploughing for nearly 30 years. Speaking with fond memories of his father’s ploughing days, President of the NPA, James Sutton said: “He ploughed in 1942, when he was just 16years old, in Cloghran, Co. Dublin in the novice category with this plough. My father was heavily involved with ploughing so it’s lovely to see his plough here at Bloom.”

The National Ploughing Association are delighted to be involved with such an educational garden as they get ready for the run up to Ploughing 2017 at Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly from 19th- 21st September.