Police in appeal for information on livestock theft

Police in Lisburn are appealing for information following a report of theft of livestock from the Drumankelly Road area of the city sometime between Sunday, 17th September and Monday, 18th September.

Chief Inspector Lorraine Dobson said: “Police received a report at approximately 3.50pm on 18th September that 10 cows and an electric fence had been stolen from a field. It’s believed the theft occurred between 5pm the previous evening and 3.50pm on the 18th September.

“The cattle stolen include a three-years old Limousin Black, a four-years old Limousin Red, a three-years old Belgian Blue, a 15-months old Limousin Red, a six-months old Aberdeen Angus Black; three six-months old Herefords, a six-months old Aberdeen Angus and a six-months old- Limousin.

“Anyone who was in the Drumankelly Road area around the time of the incident and has any information about the theft, or who has been offered any of the livestock for re-sale is asked to contact police in L:isburn on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 907 of 18/09/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”