Police recover stolen vehicles

Detectives in Lurgan have recovered a number of stolen vehicles following the search of a property in the Dungannon Road area of Craigavon on Wednesday, 11th January.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “The vehicles, including two lorries, two trailers and a digger were recovered following information received from the public. The thefts of the vehicles were reported to police on Tuesday 3rd January from properties in the Calvacullion Road area of Gortin and the Arvalee Road area of Omagh. Our enquiries are continuing to find those responsible for the thefts and to bring them before the courts.

“I would like to thank the public for the information which has enabled us to recover these vehicles and I would ask anyone with any information which could assist us further with our enquiries to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”