Police seek information following tractor theft

Police have made an appeal for information following the theft of a tractor in Co Armagh.

Const. Andrew Spence said: “We are investigating the theft of a tractor from the Markethill Road area of Portadown. The red 1978 Massey Ferguson 135 was taken sometime between March 11th and March 27th.

“If you can help Police with their enquiries please call the 101 number quoting reference number 671 of 28.3.17. Alternatively information about crime can be passed via the independent Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.”