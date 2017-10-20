Popular harvest fayre returns

Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre is back for a fourth year with a celebration of County Armagh’s home grown produce which will include food demonstrations from Ireland’s Good Food Ambassador, Jenny Bristow.

The fayre, which will take place this year on October 28, will build on the success of the popular harvest fayre which connects people with Northern Ireland’s Food Heartland and the food and drink produce it has to offer.

Organisers expect huge crowds again this year as thousands flock to the village during the course of this harvest celebration.

Hamilton Loney, Chairman of the Fruit Growers’ Association, said the focus of the fayre is yet again on food and drink produced in the Food Heartlands, and, with Jenny Bristow hosting live cookery demonstrations, the Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre is not to be missed.

Speaking from his orchards in Richhill, Mr Loney said: “It was an early spring this year, but, we are very fortunate because a lot of places in England and the continent were hit by frost. We have a lot more apples than last year. Our apples are a good size and the orchards are busy with apple pickers getting the best of the crop.

“The Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre provides the opportunity to celebrate the end of the harvest and allows us to share the fruits of our labour which highlights the importance of the food and drink producers here in County Armagh.”

Supported by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council and The Food Heartlands this event continues to draw thousands of visitors to Richhill every year.

Speaking about this year’s harvest celebration, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Gareth Wilson said: “This popular event really compliments the recent Armagh Food and Cider Festival which showcases Armagh as the Orchard County.

“Armagh is known for the highest quality of produce and the Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre gives a perfect platform to celebrate the best food and drink, from the artisan producers, farmers and growers right across the region. I look forward to attending the event and sampling some of the best locally produced cuisine.”

This popular, community fayre is a great way for families to connect with the land, celebrate Halloween and there will be fun and games for children and food and drink offerings for all. It is an opportunity also to showcase the recent regeneration work in the village while celebrating the harvest.

Paul Andrews, who is on the organising committee, said: “Families will come and spend the day sampling the food and drink, they can watch while Jenny Bristow collaborates with local chefs for live cookery demonstrations, there will be live entertainment and radio and TV personality Malachi Cush will again keep the crowds entertained for the duration of the day.

“And of course you visitors can have loads of fun with our two competitions this year - Wear A Hat and Build A Scarecrow competitions. Anyone who designs a harvest themed hat can wear it on the day but the scarecrows must be submitted in the run up to the event.

“County Armagh is famously known as the Orchard County and we believe in celebrating the contribution of these orchards for our economy. Our Bramley Apple, which achieved PGI status in 2012, is something we are very proud of. The Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre is a wonderful celebration of that.”

Admission to this year’s Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre is free and dedicated parking areas will be clearly signposted.