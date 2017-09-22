Potato Festival returns to Giant’s Causeway

Northern Ireland’s favourite potato themed festival is promising a packed programme of activities and attractions for all ages on Saturday, 7th October 2017.

Fun will commence at 10.00am and run until 5pm in the grounds of the Causeway Hotel.

With the backdrop of the world famous Giant’s Causeway the Northern Ireland Potato Festival is a great mix of family fun, celebration of world-renowned potato breeder John Clarke, and a chance to learn more about the agri-food industry which thrives on the Causeway Coast.

Now in its fifth year the line-up boasts a debut display by ‘The Grass Lads’ on the grass roof of the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre, cookery demonstrations and talks, bouncy castles, artisan food and drink producers, crafters, potato inspired games and a petting farm.

Cutting Edge Helicopters will be back in the air again offering spectacular helicopter sightseeing flights, and the festival organisers have launched a raffle offering a free flight for three lucky spectators.

Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase a range of delicious local produce from gourmet burgers to speciality potato dishes, artisan confectionary and locally crafted beers and ciders or find inspiration at the cookery demonstrations and talks taking place throughout the day in the Food NI festival kitchen.

This year the eve of the Potato Festival will be celebrated with a ‘Super Spud Tour’ along the beautiful Causeway Coastal Route which will celebrate the area’s unique potato breeding and growing heritage. This ticketed tour offered by Causeway Coast Foodie Tours will include a potato producer tour, themed lunch at one of the area’s most iconic attractions and an opportunity to enjoy a delicious cocktail featuring Ireland’s first potato distilled vodka! To book contact: causewayfoodie@gmail.com.

Guests will be transported back to the Causeway Hotel where they can join the community evening event in the hotel.

The Northern Ireland Potato Festival is a free event held in the region known and respected for the strength of the agricultural industry, award-winning food and drink and stunning scenery. The Northern Ireland Potato Festival event coincides with the National Trust free open day at The Giant’s Causeway (Saturday only).

There will be a park and ride service with free parking and free shuttle buses, which will operate from Bushmills car park and from Dunluce School.

The festival promises to be a fantastic day out for all ages and interests. The details on the full programme can be found on the NI Potato Festival page on Facebook.