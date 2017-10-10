Pottinger baler set to impress you

Austrian Machinery giant Pottinger is planning to launch their latest innovation in early 2018 in the form of an all new round baler design.

Designed and built at Pottinger’s Austrian headquarters in Grieskirchen, the baler is packed with beautiful simplicity and yet is innovative in design with the view of maximizing bale density and operator comfort. Aaron from McFarland’s of Fintona visited the factory recently and viewed the new creation.

There are various models available with either fixed or variable chamber with their flagship combination baler taking pride of place. Balers in Ireland are in recent years seeing an increase in usage mainly due to the difficult weather conditions, the baler and wrapper system means that a farmer can cut two or three fields at a time dependant on the weather conditions, bale, wrap and draw in the bales and that part of the silage is complete.

Even in damp conditions these fields could still be fertilised or spread with slurry, the silo pit system while easier for winter feeding means sealing and opening up silo pits if the farmer can only do a few fields at a time due to adverse weather conditions.

The new baler design uses a cam track type pick up reel controlling five tine bars with a lateral floating movement of 120mm and a working width of either 2 or 2.3 metres. This reel ensures a gentle, steady and progressive flow of crop to the slide out knife bank consisting of either 16 or 32 knives giving a theoretical chop length of 72mm and 36mm respectively. The knives are of twin edge design and are mounted above the unique lift up rotor.

The 650mm diameter rotor design ensures a continuous lifting action of the crop so forage enters the bale chamber at the most ideal tangential angle. This ensures a perfect start to the bale formation thus helping to optimize bale density, Four aggressive starter rollers are mounted two above and two below the chamber throat. These rollers have a wall thickness of 4.5mm with the remaining rollers having a wall thickness of 3.5mm for weight reduction.

A total of 18 rollers are mounted on 50mm shafts and run on self-aligning roller bearings with an easy to grease bank of nipples thus ensuring a long service life. An auto lube system is also available on some models as an optional extra. The net cutter blade is controlled by a linear motion 12 volt motor.

The entry level model is the Impress 125 F Master with a fixed chamber producing a 1.25 metre bale diameter and has an unladen weight of 4750 Kg fitted with 500/60 R22.5 floatation tyres, 540 or 1000 rpm gearbox options are available.

There are also two keypad control options available. Select control requires two double acting spools with one free flow return and the Power control is a three pipe full load sensing power beyond system.

The balers are equipped with two spare wrap holders one left and one right. The balers are categorised as Master or Pro with the Pro being the high spec machine with 32 knives. The F and V letters refer to fixed or variable chamber, the model numbers refer to bale diameter 125, 155 and 185 (1.25–1.85metres).

While there are none of these balers currently in Ireland, it is Pottinger Ireland’s intention to have one of these balers at the Grass and Muck event in May 2018. It must be said however that these machines have been tested now for four years in different countries, conditions and crops with this year seeing demonstration machines in the UK.

For more details on these machines please visit www.poettinger.at or contact any of your local Pottinger dealers. Co. Londonderry and Antrim Hunter Kane and Sons, Ballycastle; Co. Down and Armagh, Henry Porter Tractors Hillsborough; and Co. Tyrone & Fermanagh, T. McFarland, Fintona.