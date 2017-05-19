Preparations continue apace for Saintfield District Show

This year’s Saintfield & District Show will take place on Saturday June 17th. The venue is the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park, on the outskirts of Lisburn.

“This will be our 5th year at the RUAS venue,” confirmed show secretary Laura Meharry.

“And it really is a case of Saintfield Show getting bigger and better.

“This year’s event will feature all of the usual competition classes for cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, horses of all sizes and types, donkeys, dogs, rabbits and other pets.

“New for this year we have a Jiving Competition with £250 of prizes; a Driving Manoeuvers’ competition, again with £250 worth of prizes plus Bog Pony classes along with fun fancy dress competition.”

The Eikon Centre will host a wide range of show activities on the day. These include Home Industries’ classes; an Indoor Craft and Food Fair; trade stands plus an extravaganza of canine related activities. These include a Dog Lovers’ Pet Dog Show; a Dog Lovers’ Show with Breed Showcase Area, an International Dog Grooming Competition, Ask a Vet, Ask a Dog Trainer and Ask a Groomer.

Laura Meharry added: “The excellent penning facilities at Balmoral for all classes of livestock are attracting breeders and exhibitors from as far away as Co Tyrone. This is all tremendously positive. Pygmy goats will also feature again at Saintfield Show in 2017.

“But for equine enthusiasts our upcoming event will, again, provide them with the unique privilege in having the Main Arena at Balmoral Park made available for the Show Jumping and Ridden Hunter classes.

“This surface is renowned as one of the best in Ireland on which to host competitive equine competitions.

“The dressage classes, which have proven so popular over the past number of years, will take place in the sand arena.”

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster will also have a major presence at this year’s Saintfield Show. Laura Meharry again:

“Members of Moneyreagh YFC will be in attendance, participating in a series of fun packed competitions.

“We are delighted that such a very proactive relationship has been developed, once again, with the Young Farmers’ Clubs.”

Laura confirmed that schedules for this year’s show will be available over the coming days. They can be accessed courtesy of the show’s web site: www.saintfieldshow.co.uk

She continued: “There is already a great buzz about this year’s show. Apart from a bumper listing of competition classes, the trade support has been extremely encouraging.

“All of this bodes well for an event that will deliver a tremendous day out for competitors and visitors alike on June 17th.”

For further information, e mail Laura Meharry on: sectretary@saintfieldshow.co.uk