Prepare for autumn calving with Fane Valley Rathfriland

Fane Valley Stores has recently appointed Richard Corkey as store manager for the Rathfriland store.

Richard (pictured) is not unfamiliar to Fane Valley customers having worked in the Portadown store for two years previously.

Following his appointment, Richard commented: “Fane Valley has been trading at the Rathfriland store since March 2015 after acquiring a long-established business from E. A. McAuley. The store is proving to be an essential asset to the local rural community due to the wide range of products carried and the store being easy to access from Castlewellan, Katesbridge, Hilltown, Kilkeel and the surrounding area.”

The Rathfriland Fane Valley store is conveniently located less than a mile out of the town on the Banbridge Road and sells a wide range of farm and animal health supplies.

Recently the store has invested in a high-powered laser marking machine to produce cattle and sheep tags. This means new and replacement cattle and sheep tags can now be printed on site while you wait. This includes the Allflex range of TST tags for BVD testing, Ritchey sheep tags along with Caisley, Allflex and Ritchey replacement cattle tags.

“Customers are very pleased with the fact that they can order their BVD tags and collect them in store on the same day. We have also seen a great uptake in the number of sheep tags we have been printing lately. With the store being located close to Rathfriland mart and only 10 minutes away from Hilltown mart this makes getting tags for sales even easier,” he adds.

“With Autumn calving now started for 2017 Fane Valley Stores have a number of offers available for new cattle tags as well as a wide range of animal health essentials.”

Fane Valley Rathfriland is open from 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1.30pm on Saturdays. For more information on the range of products available in the Rathfriland store or to place an order for tags please call 028 4063 0394.

To find your nearest Fane Valley store visit www.fanevalleystores.com