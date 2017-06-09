Preparing for the 2017 All-Ireland Aberdeen Angus Championships

Co. Down Aberdeen Angus breeder Hylda Mills can look back on a very successful Balmoral Show. Her young bull Dartry Elliott came first in his class. But now her attention is firmly focussed on the upcoming All-Ireland Aberdeen Angus Championships, which will be an integral part of this year’s ABP Newry Show.

“This is the first time that I have entered the All-Ireland Championships,” she said. “It will be a tremendous showcase for the breed. Along with the bull, I have entered a bought-in heifer, Coltrim Diana.

“It’s very hard to assess how animals will perform prior to an event. But I do know that the competition from other breeders at Newry will be extremely stiff.”

This year’s ABP Newry Show takes place on Saturday June 24th. The venue for the event is Newry Rugby Club grounds on the Hilltown Road. Taking pride of place at the show this year will be its hosting of the All-Ireland Aberdeen Angus Championships.

“This is a first for Newry,” confirmed show society chairman Kyle Henry.

“It is a tremendous honour for Newry to host what is the most prestigious Aberdeen Angus event to take place on the island of Ireland annually. And adding to the very special nature of the day will be the fact that 100 Forum delegates, from a host of countries around the world, will be with us to enjoy the spectacle and colour associated with what promises to be a wonderful event.

“We are also delighted to have ABP Food Group on board as our keynote sponsor.”

The show organisers are expecting upwards of 150 Aberdeen Angus cattle to take part in the All-Ireland classes.

“And this is on top of the large entry of cattle, sheep and other livestock that tradition ally take part in our own show classes,” said Henry.