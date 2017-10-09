President’s charity appeal launched

THE Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster President James Speers has launched the annual YFCU President’s Charity Appeal and is urging young farmers all over the province to help him raise £50,000 for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland as well as the YFCU’s 90th anniversary fund.

The Air Ambulance is an extremely relevant charity for the YFCU, the largest rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland, to be supporting.

Since the Air Ambulance’s launch in July, 77% of call outs have been to rural areas. Its very first mission was to provide emergency care for eleven-year-old Conor from County Down who was injured in a farm vehicle accident and after being treated on site was flown to Belfast in a fraction of the time it would have taken by road.

President James Speers commented: “The Air Ambulance is an important charity for our organisation to support considering the number of call outs to rural areas it has made already.

“I am calling on all young farmers in Northern Ireland to support the President’s Charity Appeal which will not only raise money for the Air Ambulance, but also for the YFCU 90th anniversary fund which will help provide education, support and training for our rural youth.

“I have set an initial target of £50,000 in which all money will be split equally between the Air Ambulance and the YFCU’s 90th anniversary fund. Anything raised over this will solely go to the Air Ambulance.

“Each YFCU club will soon be given an individual fundraising target that we would like them to achieve through their own club events. Then in the New Year, we will be holding a number of large fund raising events which clubs will also be asked to take part in. Those clubs who achieve and even exceed their target will benefit from discounts to the various exciting events that the YFCU will be holding to celebrate 90 years of this brilliant organisation.

“Last year the generosity of young farmers’ clubs from all over Northern Ireland raised a total of almost £100,000 for a number of charities so I am hopeful that collectively as an organisation we can exceed the £50,000 target that I have set and I look forward to seeing what fundraising events our members will be holding in the coming months.”

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, said: “The support of the YFCU is crucial, particularly as Air Ambulance NI is a new charity, with our fundraising in infancy. On average, Air Ambulance NI is tasked to an incident every day, and £5,500 needs to be raised daily. The partnership with YFCU will help save lives and improve outcomes for local people across the province as well as raising awareness of this vital new service.

“I hope that other individuals, sporting and community groups and corporates will also be inspired to help.”