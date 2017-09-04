Prince’s Countryside Fund assists Rural Support NI in emergency flood relief

The Prince’s Countryside Fund announced today that it is partnering with Rural Support NI to assist farm businesses affected by the recent devastating flash floods in Northern Ireland with its Emergency Fund, and to assist in their recovery longer-term.

Claire Saunders, director of The Prince’s Countryside Fund, said: “Homes and farms have been flooded, infrastructure destroyed, and livestock drowned, but the full impact of these floods is yet to be seen.

Claire Saunders. Director, The Prince's Countryside Fund,

“Farmers are having to house livestock that would normally be grazing until October, which going forward will cause feed shortages and cashflow problems. This is a devastating blow to farm businesses which are already hard pressed, and poses a serious threat to farmers livelihoods and the viability of their businesses.”

If you would like to make a donation of £3 to support the work of the fund, please text PCFNI to 70300, or donate online at www.princescountrysidefund.org.uk/donate/donate.

Ulster Farmers’ Union president Barclay Bell said: “The farming families in Northern Ireland affected by the flooding are in need of immediate practical help but they also need longer-term support as they work to rebuild their businesses and community infrastructure. It is good news that The Prince’s Countryside Fund has recognised this and are working with Rural Support to offer assistance to those affected.”

Chief executive of Rural Support, Jude McCann said: “Rural Support would like to express our sincere thanks to The Prince’s Countryside Fund for their assistance. The recent flooding has severely impacted hundreds of farming families and the financial implications can lead to increased stress for all affected.

“The contribution from the fund will ensure that we have the necessary resources to provide support to individual farm businesses over the coming months. Mentors will be available to help farmers work through the current situation and put together a plan for the coming months providing not only practical but also emotional and impartial support.”

If you are a farm business affected by flooding, please contact the Rural Support helpline on 0845 606 7 607 or visit www.ruralsupport.org.uk.