Prizes galore for Blonde Club

The NI Blonde club recently held its annual dinner dance and presentation of prizes at the Corick House Hotel & Spa.

An enjoyable night was had by all with a superb three course roast beef dinner, prize giving and dancing into the small hours. The auction sorted the men from the boys and the club very much appreciates all the donations from members, friends and sponsors. Thank you Stephen Redmond of Dungannon Farmers’ Mart for auctioning the donated items.

A huge thank you to all that helped organise the night and all the members and friends who came along.

Members are reminded of the PCF on the 18th November - entries close at the end of October. The AGM will take place at the Ballinderry Inn on Friday, 24th November.