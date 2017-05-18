Productive Ayrshire livestock farm comes to the market

An Ayrshire livestock and amenity farm owned by the same family since the 1940s is for sale for offers over £745,000.

The 302-acre Whitehill Farm, five miles from Ayr, is a productive livestock farm with amenity and sporting elements and benefits from being offered in a single block with no exclusions. Its elevated position delivers exceptional views to Arran in the west and, on clear days, to Ben Lomond in the north.

Whitehill Farmhouse, a three-bedroom property, sits at the centre of the farm

The land includes 170 acres of permanent pasture, 68 acres of rough grazing and 59 acres of mature and young mixed-species woodland. There are livestock handling facilities for both sheep and cattle.

It is farmed as an in-hand enterprise – although much of the farming is undertaken by a local farmer under a Contract Farming Agreement – and supports a flock of about 200 breeding ewes combining both purebred Scottish Blackface and Blackface/Bluefaced Leicester cross ewes.

The Whitehill Farming Partnership, the farm’s trading name, owns entitlements to the Basic Payment Scheme and receives a Less Favoured Area Support Scheme payment.

Whitehill Farmhouse, a three-bedroom property with lovely views, sits in a private setting at the centre of the farm.

An adjacent steading includes a range of traditional outbuildings surrounding a courtyard which feature garaging, workshops, general storage, stables, a former bothy and a beaters’ lunch room. There is also a Dutch barn, cart shed and sheep fank.

The sale includes a pheasant shoot, excellent rough shooting for woodcock and snipe and roe deer stalking. Two picturesque ponds which provide exceptional wild duck and goose flighting are highlights of the sale.

Owner James Knox said: “It has been a great privilege for our family to own Whitehill Farm for over 60 years. However, I think it is time to hand it on to someone else who has the energy and drive to really capitalise on what is there and fulfil its potential.”

William Dalrymple, handling the sale for Strutt & Parker, said: “The agricultural, sporting and woodland elements offered by Whitehill Farm, combined with its wonderful position overlooking some of Ayrshire’s most beautiful countryside, make it a very attractive prospect and I expect considerable interest from both English and Northern Irish buyers looking for more land for their money, as well as a large number of local enquiries.”

For further information, contact Strutt & Parker on 0131 226 2500 or Robb Residential on 0141 225 3880.