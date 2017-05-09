Provita semi-automated footbath system

Farmers who take the time to visit the Provita stand at the Balmoral show will be able to find out all the relevant information about the special offers available from the company.

The offers available at the show include; a semi-automated footbathing system that can be customised to suit available space, a non-slip non-ridge 2m plastic cattle footbath ideal for dry cows and heifers, an acid resistant sprayer for spraying stronger rates of Hoofsure Endurance, a 5 ft sheep footbath, a 1 litre of ProVitaMin mineral and vitamin drench, 500 ml Bovical or Boviphos plus Rumen Stimulant and Provita Protect POM-VPS the only probiotic powerful enough to be licensed as a medicine for the prevention of calve scour.

These are available free along with the purchase of various quantities of the relevant Provita product. These can be ordered at the show for collection at your Provita stockist.

“There will be a display of various items including the products listed above and a mini version of the 3.5mm stainless steel footbath so farmers can check the spec of the robust material used. The system makes filling the footbath as easy as pushing a button, see www.provita.co.uk/videos. One of the main comments after installing the system is that it’s so easy its done all the time at the right rate so it works. The Hoofsure HELP service and the DDApp is also available as part of the support package which results in a very high level of satisfaction with the system,” commented Provita’s Tommy Armstong.

“We will also be featuring the only silage inoculant made in Northern Ireland Advance+. Silage making has started early across Northern Ireland. All the crops we have checked are coming back with good sugars and low nitrates. With the dry sunny weather the conditions are ideal. However farmers just need to be careful not to over wilt.”

Nonetheless Advance+ can help reduce the effects of dry silage. It has been shown to keep crops cool and double the shelf-life at feed-out due to its unique acetic acid producing bacteria. With its lactic acid bacteria the dual action effect will also preserve more nutrients in the crop. Advance+ has consistently shown better fermentation results in EU approval strain trials and better AFBI predicted animal performance in on farm mini-silo and full scale silo trials.

One farm who has used Advance+ since its launch in 2013 is Jim and Dean Wright from Portadown. They have targeted more milk from forage as an essential performance target.

Data from the Agrisearch “Grassland performance and its relationship with profitability on 10 Northern Ireland dairy farms” shows milk from forage ranges from 2260 ltr to 4550.

Two of the farms with this highest margin were managed very differently but also very efficiently, one yielding 6000 litres on 1 t of meal and the other yielding 8700 litres on 2.3 t of meal. Both achieved approximately 3500 litres from forage. This should be a realistic aim for dairy farmers in Northern Ireland.

For the past number of years Dean has used Provita’s Advance+ inoculant on all his silage crops, including wholecrop. But it was only, when he had the opportunity of taking part in a mini silo test, that he actually got a very clear idea of just how effective the product can be.

“The samples were taken from the same part of a particular field,” Dean explained.

“In that way the grass samples were as identical as they could possibly be.

“The silos were sealed and then opened at the beginning of December. Provita co-ordinated the analysis of both forages. The difference in the quality of the two silages was more than significant. The treated forage was superior on all counts,” concluded Dean.

Provita can provide farmers and contractors with the means to apply Advance+ silage inoculant accurately on all types of silage making machines.

Cab controlled non-blocking powder, standard liquid, digitally controlled liquid and ultra-low volume systems are available. These can fit self-propelled machines, trailed harvesters, balers and silage wagons. Competitive deals are available when using these machines along with Provita Advance+.

For more information free phone Provita in Omagh on 0800 3284 982 or call the Northern Ireland representative Tommy Armstrong on 07720 101444 or Kieran Donnelly on 07739 099 230 or visit the stand in the Agri Pavilion which is located between the cattle and sheep show rings on Alexander Avenue.