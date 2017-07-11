PSNI recover excavator in Newry

Police recovered an excavator in the Edenappa Road area of Newry on June 19th.

Following enquiries, it was established that the vehicle had been taken in England on or about March 23rd this year.

It was only five days old when taken.

Sergeant Michael Gilmore said: “We were pleased to be able to locate the owner in England. Our enquiries are still ongoing. If you noticed the vehicle en-route or saw it on the Edenappa Road please call Police on the 101 number. Alternatively information about crime can be passed via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”