Quality bedding makes the difference

For every farmer the health of your cattle is crucial to the success of your business and that is why we take great care to source one of the highest specification dairy cattle bedding products available.

A dry cattle bed reduces the risk of harmful pathogens but is also comfortable for cows to lie on and offers uniform support.

There are lots of choices in the market for animal bedding but Miller Bedding continue to work hard sourcing a range of proven animal bedding solutions that suit the needs of the individual dairy farmer.

A spokesperson said: “Our 100% Kiln dried softwood sawdust offers excellent absorbency rates which ensure that cattle stay cleaner and drier for longer and we are also delighted to have a new supply partner on board to keep up with demand for our wood pellet fines which break down when moisture hits them to ensure a cheaper and longer lasting bed. All products are free from MDF and sharp splinters which are common in recycled products.

“Our products are available in a variety of sizes to suit the needs of all dairy farmers and with constant supply this enables dairy farmers to manage stock levels in an affordable manner.

“With all products being easy to use, our sawdust is suitable for automated spreaders, scrapers and slurry systems and provides an economical bedding choice.

“Making deliveries throughout Northern Ireland with both Red Tractor Assurance Dairy Scheme and Farm Quality Assured compliance, Miller Bedding has been supplying an increasing number of dairy farmers with one dairy farmer from Irvinestown commenting on “consistent quality of the product, ease of use when spreading with less dust than other products, and its ability to support low cell counts” as the reasons why he switched to Miller Bedding.

