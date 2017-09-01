Rare Breed show and sale launched

The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Gareth Wilson had the pleasure of launching this year’s 31st Northern Ireland Rare Breed show and sale which will be held on Saturday 2nd September 2017 from 9am-4pm in Gosford Forest Park.

Judging of all sections will commence at 10am, and the auctions will start with the poultry at 11am and the cattle and sheep at 1pm.

Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Gareth Wilson launches the upcoming Rare Breeds Survival Trust Show Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Gareth Wilson with Kenny Gracey and Anna and William Donald and their Whitepark bull. The Palace Armagh Co.Armagh 21 August 2017 CREDIT: www.LiamMcArdle.com

This event, which is organised by the Rare Breed Survival Trust (RBST) Northern Ireland Support Group monitors rare and native breeds of farm livestock with a view to ensuring the prevention of their future extinction, in fact, it is the only sale of its kind in Northern Ireland including sheep, cattle and poultry.

Working in conjunction with branches across the UK and Ireland, the RBST collects information such as the number of rare breeds on farms and this data is combined to estimate the total number of breeding females of each species.

From this data, the RBST is able to produce an annual watch-list, which lists the names of all endangered breeds of livestock.

Threatened genetics and bloodlines are also saved in an RBST gene bank. The organisation collects genetics in the form of semen and embryos from animals which then acts as an insurance policy if a breed were to become extinct, the RBST will use this store to revive it.

Activities at the RBSTNI show will include working sheepdog demonstrations, a working donkey, stick and crook making, spinning and felting displays.

Trade and craft stalls will have locally made jams, Mourne Honey, natural beauty products and rare breed meat will also be available to buy on the day.

The Ulster Wildlife Trust will also be present. All this in addition to the cattle, sheep, pig, goat, horse and poultry classes will make for a super day for all the family.

In the cattle section the RBST will once again host the Irish Moiled Cattle Society’s National show which year after year attracts a strong entry of Irish Moiled cattle many of which are top prize winners from local summer shows.

In addition to the Irish Moiled classes there will also be classes for Beef Shorthorn cattle, Longhorn cattle, Dexter cattle, Belted Galloway cattle, Kerry cattle, White Park cattle, Red Polled cattle, Shetland cattle, British White cattle and any other Native, Traditional or re-established breed of cattle. The sale of cattle will commence on the day at 1pm as usual with a special entry this year of five crossbred Irish Moiled heifers in addition to Highland cattle, Galloway cattle and Belted Galloway cattle up for sale.

The sheep section includes classes for all rare and native breeds of sheep such as the Kerry Hill, Leicester Longwool, Teeswater, Galway, Oxford Downs, Jacob and Southdowns.

For more information contact the RBSTNI secretary, Kate Madden on 07712090040.