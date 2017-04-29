Rare breeds at Ulster American Folk Park

The Ulster American Folk Park will welcome two legged and four legged visitors on Saturday 29th, Sunday 30th April and Monday 1st May for its much-anticipated Rare Breeds Show.

Liam Corry, Assistant Curator at the Ulster American Folk Park, said it will be a fun-packed day with a backdrop of rich livestock history.

“Our visitors always look forward to the Rare Breeds Show. Not only are there some beautiful and fascinating animals, there’s also a great lesson in history, and the role these wonderful breeds have had in Ulster’s agricultural and domestic history.”

Liam added: “It is also a wonderful opportunity for us to recognise the organisations and individuals keeping these rare breeds going and keeping their stories alive.”

The Rare Breeds Survival Trust and Sperrin’s & Lakeland Support Group will be on hand to answer any questions.

Visitors can encounter a variety of interesting animals and prize breeds including Dexter cattle, Kerry Hill sheep, and Gloucestershire Old Spot pigs.

For further information visit www.nmni.com/uafp.