Rare opportunity to purchase ring fenced, Cumbrian hill farm in the Lake District

Michael CL Hodgson has announced the sale by public auction of Cragg House Farm, an exceptional 187 acre ring fenced, Lake District hill farm between Kendal and Windermere.

In giving background to the sale, agent, Colin Tomlinson said: “A farm with this acreage, within the Lake District National Park is a rarity. Cragg House Farm is an attractive farming unit, in a very desirable location, with stunning views. We therefore expect a strong demand.”

Located between Crook and Windermere, Cragg House Farm is a traditional Cumbrian Lake District farm, woodland, sound meadow, pasture and grazing land. There is a traditional 4-bedroom farmhouse, a separate modern house subject to agricultural occupancy, and an extensive range of traditional and modern farm buildings. The land is subject to an Upland Entry Level Stewardship Scheme. The entitlements to the Basic Payment Scheme are also included in the sale.

Cragg House is being offered for sale by public auction at Kendal Town Hall on Friday 22nd September, with a guide price of £1-£1.2 million.

Included in this auction are several parcels of Lake District land and a traditional field barn. Comprising:

* A 3 acre paddock of productive grazing land, with sheep handling facilities, at Crosthwaite, with a guide price of £15-£20k,

* A 2 acre field conveniently located one mile from Windermere, with a guide of £20-£25k.

* About 5 acres of agricultural meadow and grazing land next to Cartmel Racecourse to be offered in two lots with a guide of between £50k and £70k for the whole.

Commenting ahead of the sale, Colin said: “So far this year the land that we have taken to auction has sold very well. We have seen demand from all types of buyers, from neighbouring farmers to investors, as well as those looking for amenity and lifestyle properties.”

In addition to this auction there is a further auction taking place on Friday 6th October at the Town Hall, Kendal. There will be two lots, Borwick Fold Farm, which has a guide price of £650k - £675k, and Borwick Fold Tarn and Grazing Land which is being offered with a guide price of £90k.

For further information or to view any of the properties please contact Michael CL Hodgson’s Kendal office on 01539 533320 or email kendal@mclhodgson.co.uk.