Re-appointment of chair of AFBI

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Michelle McIlveen has announced the re-appointment of Colm McKenna as Chair of the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

Confirming the re-appointment, Miss McIlveen said: “The role of the AFBI Board is to provide strategic direction and to promote good governance including the highest standards of financial management. I have decided to re-appoint Colm McKenna as AFBI Chair for a second term of one year from 1 April 2017 – 31 March 2018.

“This decision reflects the very effective performance of Colm as chair and recognises the key role he plays in leading the Board and supporting the new chief executive through a continued period of change for AFBI.

“I am delighted Colm has agreed to a second term as AFBI Chair and I am confident that he will continue to provide effective leadership to the Board.”