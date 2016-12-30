Re-appointment of LMC Board Member

Farming Minister Michelle McIlveen has re-appointed Paddy McElroy as a Board member of The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

The LMC was established in 1967 and has the general duty of assisting the development of the livestock (cattle and sheep) and livestock products sectors of the local agri-food industry. It provides a range of services to producers and meat traders including market intelligence and undertakes promotional activities. It also administers the Farm Quality Assurance Scheme and market support arrangements for beef and lamb in Northern Ireland.

This re-appointment will be effective from 1 February 2017 and will be for a further three year period.

Confirming the re-appointment, Michelle McIlveen said: “The current Board has led LMC through a very challenging period following the destruction of LMC office premises by fire on 9 June 2016.

“Paddy has significant financial experience at a senior level in the meat processing industry and, in addition to his financial skills, brings experience and a good understanding of the issues facing the red meat processing sector to the work which the LMC does. I welcome his willingness to serve another term to assist the Commission in its continuing work.”

Mr McElroy is currently the Chair of the Commission’s Audit and Risk Assurance Committee.