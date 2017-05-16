Record attendance at Balmoral

Balmoral Show organisers have announced that this year’s event attracted a record-breaking crowd of 115,000 visitors.

In a statement the RUAS confirmed they were delighted with the success of this year’s Balmoral Show which featured the addition of a Saturday date, for the first time in almost thirty years.

Translink alsoannounced that a considerable amount of people travelled on public transport services during the event with record numbers using the free shuttle bus service between Lisburn Train Station and Balmoral Park. This eased road congestion and allowed more people to arrive at the event in a timely and comfortable manner.

Organisers are not content to dwell on the success of this year’s show and are already turning their attention to 2018.

Operations Director, Rhonda Geary said: “We are thrilled with how our 2017 Show has went. The weather was fantastic, the fourth day went brilliantly and the Balmoral buzz was certainly there. Plans are already well in place for our 150th Balmoral Show which will be held from 16th-19th May 2018”.

A highlight of the show was the inaugural Champion of Champions, which was won by Robin and Agnes Todd’s Large White pig, Cappagh Greenback 235 TH who netted her owners the prestigious title and £1,000 prize money.