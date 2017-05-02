Red hot Shorthorn trade hits high of €5200

Unprecedented demand for the select offering of Beef Shorthorn cattle from the noted Caramba and Rowanberry herds via the online sales platform www.pedigreesalesonline.co.uk reached fever pitch recently with tens of thousands of viewers logging on to the site to view the first lots as their bidding came to a close.

Topping the sales tally at €5200 was the highly sought after red and white maiden Caramba Katrina K171 presented for sale by Tommy Staunton, Galway.

Hitting the sale headlines at �5200 was this super yearling Caramba Katrina who was one of several lots sold for export to the UK

There was determined bidding on this lot with the hammer falling to Graham Hunt, Yorkshire. This January 2016 born daughter of Carrarock Chalkie shows great promise, and will likely hit the show circuit this summer.

Chasing this at €5000 was the eye catching Caramba Rothes Kissable. This flashy yearling is another daughter of Chalkie out of the successful brood cow Uppermill Rothes Molly 2nd.

She is a full sister to the multi award winning Caramba Hottie, and was snapped up by Cathryn Williamson for her new herd based at Alvie Estate, Scotland.

There was also brisk bidding for the hand picked selection of young bulls on offer with sales topping at €4300 paid for Caramba Keystone. The pedigree of this January 2016 entry made interesting reading with his sire being the fleshy Canadian HC Free Spirit 6Y, blended with the best Irish genetics including Highfield Improver and Deerpark. This lot also travels across the Irish sea as he was purchased by Megan Towers for the Greenley herd, Northants.

The sale featured some of the first progeny offered by Rowanberry Finest at auction. These topped at €3100 forked out by Patrick Brady, Cavan as a new female line for his noted Grousehall herd. Rowanberry Kathryn is out of a daughter of Crusader of Skaillhouse.

Stephen Millar, County Fermanagh paid €3000 for a foundation female for his new herd. Rowanberry Jewel is a daughter of Glenisla Explorer, with the dam tracing back to the popular Blelack Minstral.

This is the second on line auction organised using www.pedigreesales.co.uk and pioneer of the concept Tommy Staunton couldn’t be happier with how it went: “The sale exceeded all expectations this year, with bidders keen to do business. There were a large number of interested parties that viewed the cattle on farm prior to the bidding, but equally as many purchasing from the photos and pre sale videos on the web forum.

“We have confidence in our cattle, and the Beef Shorthorn breed is enjoying well deserved popularity just now . I have no doubt that the cattle travelling to their new homes throughout the UK and Ireland will breed well and prosper.”

Leading prices in euros: Caramba Katrina K171 5200, Caramba Rothes Kissable 5000, Caramba Keystone 4300, Rowanberry Kathryn 3100, Rowanberry Jewel 3000, Caramba Lovely Kalon 2900, Caramba Ultra Kebbie 2800, Rowanberry Judy 2500, Caramba Secret Koo 2300, Caramba Rothes Kayla 2300, Caramba Ultra Kelt 2200, Caramba Clipper Koo 2100, Rowanberry Jeannie 2000, Rowanberry Kyla 2000

Sale averages - 11 heifers €2945, 3 bulls €3100