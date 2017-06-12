Reigning champion qualifies for Antrim final

Quality was once again on display in the dairy ring at Lurgan Show last Saturday, with two excellent dairy cows qualifying for the final of the 2017 McLarnon Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championships.

Tasked with selecting the two Lurgan Show qualifiers was judge Mr Geoffrey Patton, owner of the Carrowcroft Holstein Herd, Carrowdore, Co. Down.

Ashley Fleming exhibited Potterswalls Action Daisybelle EX96, one of the Lurgan Show qualifiers for the McLarnon Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Championship. Included are Dr Ronald Annett, McLarnon Feeds; and judge Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore.

For his first qualifier, Mr Patton chose Potterswalls Action Daisybelle EX96, from The Fleming Family’s Potterswalls Herd, based in Seaforde, Co. Down. As the reigning McLarnon Feeds/NISA Dairy Cow Champion, Daisybelle will be aiming to retain her title at this year’s Final. Now in her fifth lactation, her success at Lurgan follows her triumph at Balmoral Show, where she successfully defended her Jersey Champion and Interbreed Dairy Championship titles. Calved since 29th September, she is projected to reach 10,000kg for the lactation, and is currently yielding 39 kg/day at 5.00% butterfat and 3.80% protein.

For his second qualifier, Mr Patton selected the 3rd calver, Berryholme G Jordan Flo ET EX93, from the Glasson Holstein Herd of Philip and Simon Haffey, Portadown. The Lurgan Show Holstein Champion took first prize in the senior heifer-in-milk class at Balmoral Show in 2014, and will be looking to add to her success this year. Calved since September, she is currently yielding 50 kg/day at 4.20 butterfat and 3.40 protein. She is projected to reach 13,500kg for the lactation.

McLarnon Feeds would like to congratulate both cows on their success at Lurgan and wish them all the best for the final at Antrim Show on Saturday, 22nd July.