Renal Unit donation

The Greenaway Family from Dungannon have donated a very generous £16, 287 to the Renal Unit at Daisy Hill Hospital.

Staff and patients would like to thank the Greenaways for organising a Tractor and Truck Fest in March to raise the money and to all the local people and businesses who contributed.

Pictured receiving the kind donation from members of the Greenaway family is Dr John Harty Consultant Nephrologist and some of the staff from the renal unit.

Back row (left to right) Staff Nurse, Carolyn Hutchinson, Helen McCaul, Service Administrator, Staff Nurse Aine Hunter, Cathy McDowell, Health Care Assistant, Mercedes McAteer Health Care Assistant, Staff Nurse Ursula O’Riordan, Staff Nurse Georgina Byrne.

Front row (left to right) Mr Mark Greenaway, Mrs Doreen Greenaway, Mr John Greenaway, Dr John Harty, Consultant Nephrologist, Mr Roland Greenaway.