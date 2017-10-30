Renewable energy investment event

Northern Ireland’s first conference for investment in the renewable energy market will take place this November in Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Renewable Energy Investment Conference is the first investment conference of its kind in Northern Ireland and will act as a forum to connect investors and banking institutions with SMEs and owners of renewable energy projects across the region.

Hosted by The Northern Ireland Renewables Industry Group (NIRIG) and the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), in association with Tughans and Clearpath Finance, conference delegates will hear from industry-leading spokespersons in a series of seminars addressing energy policy, the energy market landscape – in the context of legal considerations and investment – and energy asset management.

Following an introductory address from Meabh Cormacain, NIRIG Manager on the energy sector, Chris Osborne, Senior Policy Officer with the Ulster Farmers’ Union will present an overview of future energy policy in Northern Ireland.

Guiding delegates through the energy landscape in Northern Ireland, Andrew Kirke, Associate Director in the Energy and Natural Resources team at Tughans will discuss some current legal considerations surrounding the market, with particular focus on the proposed removal of benefits for de minimis (sub 10MW generation), while Conor Devine, Principal at Clearpath Finance will broadly outline the renewables investment picture in Northern Ireland.

The conference will be hosted at Ten Square Hotel, Belfast on Thursday, November 2. Tickets are priced at £15.00 per person. Lunch will be provided.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, contact andrew.kirke@tughans.com or visit the conference Eventbrite page at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/northern-ireland-renewable-energy-investment-conference-tickets-38141231450.