Renewed interest on wool stand

The Ulster Wool Group has said the Northern Ireland NSA event held earlier this week was a tremendous success.

Throughout the day their display stand created an immense amount of interest from existing wool suppliers and those wishing to register as new suppliers, mainly due to the proven performance on financial returns achieved for producers year in, year out.

There is a tremendous array of different sheep breeds in the country and with around 55% of our wool being utilised for carpet manufacturing it is heartening to know that carpet wool prices are currently steady.

Chairman, Ian Buchanan, said he was very encouraged by the level of interest shown from fellow producers who were keen to learn more about how their wool is sold on their behalf at the 18 electronic auctions throughout the year which are held in Bradford.

The grading depot at Muckamore is open every week of the year apart from normal holidays and to enhance the service on offer in the peak season, the depot will be open for the next four Saturday mornings from 8.30am - 12.30pm up to the end of July. Telephone to book deliveries on 028 9446 2131.