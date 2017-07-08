Report a timely reminder – Girvan

DUP MP Paul Girvan has urged local farmers to remember the key farm safety messages over the summer months, following the publication of a report that once again showed farms as the most dangerous place to work in the United Kingdom.

The South Antrim MP said: “These are busy times on local farms. With farmers under increased pressure and with greater workloads the temptation is always to prioritise getting the job done quickly rather than getting the job done safely.

“Considering yet another report this week that has highlighted the dangers on our farms, the message must be reiterated to farmers to stop and think SAFE. The dangers around slurry are well known, but it cannot be said often enough that one breath from slurry gas can kill, so it is vitally important to remove all stock, open all doors and stay out for at least thirty minutes after mixing starts,” he added.

“Furthermore, with the school holidays now meaning children are out and about it is essential that children are always kept under close supervision and well away from moving machinery.

“We all want to have a summer free from tragedy on any of our local farms, and I urge farmers and farming families to take all precautions possible to protect themselves at this busy time of year.”