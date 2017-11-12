Researching for improved beef returns

Research results of real relevance to producers will be displayed and discussed on the AgriSearch and AFBI stands during the Pedigree Calf Fair and Beef NI Expo 2017 event at the King’s Hall Complex Belfast on Saturday, November, 18th.

Research projects which will be featured will include the Beef from Grass project (which forms part of GrassCheck) which is benchmarking grass growth and utilisation on 15 farms across Northern Ireland.

Results of an ongoing beef grazing trial with Holstein bulls undertaken at AFBI Hillsborough will also be discussed.

The final results of a major on-farm suckler cow synchronisation study will also be featured, including the use of male and female sexed semen in the suckler herd; as will the latest results of a study evaluating different floor types for beef cattle.

There will also be a demonstration of the use of the BovIS (Bovine Information System) online benchmarking application. This will include the new Herd of Origin tool which enables suckler and dairy farmers who sell their herd’s progeny live to find out how their stock performed at slaughter, this includes a calculation of lifetime carcass gain (kg per day), carcass conformation and classification. The new AgriSearch funded BovIS text messaging service will also be featured.