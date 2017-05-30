Robinsons take RUAS supreme champion and Interbreed title

It was a memorable day for the Benrafton flock of Alfred and Norman Robinson from Downpatrick, Co. Down as they clinched the Supreme Champion accolade with an impressive Cairness Ignition sired shearling ewe at Balmoral Show while going on to claim the Interbreed title.

A fantastic achievement for the Robinson family and the Suffolk breed in Northern Ireland as a whole.

Judge Chris Holmes’s first major decision was to hand the first place rosette to Stephanie & William Tait after their Ballynacannon Attitude ram triumphed in the aged ram class with Bannview flock owners Campbell and Jason Watson claiming second and Rachel Armour of the Beagh flock claiming third.

Crewelands flock owner Stephen Sufferin took first in the shearling ram class Jason and Campbell Watson claiming second and Burnview flock owners Stephanie & William Tait taking third.

In the aged ewe line up it was Donrho flock owner Patrick Donnelly’s eye catching Bailey’s Paddy Power bred female who was handed the first place rosette followed closely by a Cairness Diamond Geezer ewe belonging to Alfred and Norman Robinson with Glenpark flock owner Richard Beattie claiming third.

The onlookers then got their first glimpse of the Cairness Ignition sired shearling ewe presented by Alfred and Norman Robinson ahead of Coleraine breeder Dennis Taylor second and Teeshan flock owners Trevor & Ben Robinson third.

Fermanagh flock owner Gary Beacom took top honours in the ram lamb class with his stylish lamb, a son of Rookery Rodeo with Stephen Sufferin’s Ballynacannon Taylor Made taking second and Dennis Taylor’s Rhaeadr Rolls Royce third. Beacom also shone in the ewe lamb category, with two Rodeo bred lambs taking first and third with Campbell and Jason Watson taking second. Beacom continued his success coming out tops with his pair of lambs followed closely by Lesley Liggett of the Carony flock.

Ballynacannon flock owner Dennis Taylor came out on top, winning the group of three class just ahead of Alfred & Norman Robinson and Stephanie & William Tait

In the final deliberations the Benrafton flock claimed the Female Champion, the coveted RUAS Supreme Champion and Interbreed title for 2017, Gary Beacom Male Champion, Reserve Female Champion and Reserve Overall champion and Stephen Sufferin Reserve male champion.

Results

Ram, two shear and upwards: 1st, S&W Tait; 2nd J Watson; 3rd R Armour.

Shearing Ram: 1st, S Sufferin; 2nd, RC&JC Watson; 3rd, S&W Tait.

Ewe, two shear and upwards: 1st, P Donnelly; 2nd, A&N Robinson; 3rd, R Beattie

Shearling Ewe: 1st, A&N Robinson; 2nd, D Taylor; 3rd, T&B Robinson

Ram Lamb: 1st, G Beacom; 2nd, S Sufferin; 3rd, D Taylor

Ewe Lamb: 1st, G Beacom; 2nd, RC&JC Watson; 3rd, GC Beacom

Group of Three: 1st, D Taylor; 2nd, A&N Robinson; 3rd, S&W Tait.

Best pair of lambs: 1st, GC Beacom; 2nd, L Liggett

Male Champion - G C Beacom. Reserve Male Champion - S Sufferin.

Female Champion - A&N Robinson. Reserve Female Champion - GC Beacom.

Supreme Champion - A&N Robinson. Reserve - GC Beacom.