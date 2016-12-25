RUAS Council holds festive lunch

RUAS president Billy Robson presented awards at the Council Christmas lunch on Friday (17th December).

A new accolade called the Society Award was introduced with three recipients in its inaugural year.

AFBIs Desmond Irwin accepts his Long Service Award from Billy Robson

William Montgomery, Rodger Crawford and Robert Mulligan all received a certificate and memento from the RUAS for over 50 years exhibiting at Balmoral Show. Desmond Irwin from AFBI also received a certificate and medal for achieving the Long Sevice Award, given for 50 years service in the agricultural industry.

Congratulations to all the recipients.

Robert Mulligan receives a Society Award for over fifty years exhibiting