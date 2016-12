RUAS Council holds festive lunch

RUAS president Billy Robson presented awards at the Council Christmas lunch on Friday (17th December).

A new accolade called the Society Award was introduced with three recipients in its inaugural year.

AFBIs Desmond Irwin accepts his Long Service Award from Billy Robson

William Montgomery, Rodger Crawford and Robert Mulligan all received a certificate and memento from the RUAS for over 50 years exhibiting at Balmoral Show. Desmond Irwin from AFBI also received a certificate and medal for achieving the Long Sevice Award, given for 50 years service in the agricultural industry.

Congratulations to all the recipients.

Robert Mulligan receives a Society Award for over fifty years exhibiting