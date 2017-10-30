RUAS launches search for new chief executive

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society is seeking a new chief executive.

Recruitment adverts appeared in the local press at the weekend with a closing date of November 10th for the post which is currently held by Colin McDonald.

When contacted a spokesperson for the RUAS said: “This starts a process which will run over several months. It is expected that the new Chief Executive will be in post for the run up to the 150th Balmoral Show in May 2018.”

The advert states that reporting to the chairman of the Finance Committee, the CEO will be responsible for setting the strategy for driving forward the commercial objectives through its business ventures and assets which includes property development and management.

Ther are 2,500 members of the Society which is governed by a Council served by a permanent staff of 17 people.

The highlight of the RUAS year is the Balmoral Show which takes place at Balmoral Park in May attracting 100,000 visitors across four days.