Rugby star Best set for annual awards

Time is running out to get your hands on a ticket for one of the biggest night’s in the local agriculture calendar - the Farming Life and Danske Bank Awards.

Now in their seventh year the awards have become a firm favourite among the local farming community.

This year’s black tie gala event at La Mon Hotel and Country Club on Thursday, October 19, will see British and Irish Lion, Ireland and Ulster Rugby star Rory Best feature as the special guest.

On the night Rory will take part in a question and answer session with News Letter sports editor Richard Mulligan.

Rory is of course no stranger to agriculture as he farms himself and comes from a strong farming background.

Farming Life editor Ruth Rodgers commented: “We are delighted to welcome Rory Best along as the special guest to our awards this year.

“Rory has an international pedigree in the field of rugby, but he is also strongly connected to agriculture here in Northern Ireland.

“We are all looking forward to hearing what Rory has to say when questioned by Richard Mulligan, who is himself no stranger to the local agriculture scene having previously been a member of the Farming Life team.”

Mrs Rodgers also confirmed that an extremely popular aspect of previous awards nights would be returning this year - the best dressed lady award sponsored by Victoria Square.

This prize is judged on the night by a small team who will be keeping a watchful eye on all the ladies who will be dressed to impressed.

The prize up for grabs is certainly an impressive one.

Mrs Rodgers continued: “We are really pleased that Victoria Square have come onboard once again to sponsor the best dressed lady award. The prize for the winning lady is a £500 voucher for Victoria Square and a free styling session.

“This prize has proved very popular in the past and I’m sure it will be the same this year.”

Now is the time to hire the tux, dust off the black dress shoes or buy that new dress and get your tickets for what promises to be a spectacular night.

