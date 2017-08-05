Rural crime prevention videos are launched

As part of its efforts in tackling rural crime the Department of Justice is using its social media Twitter account to host a series of 11 short information videos offering advice to farmers on crime prevention.

Rural crime covers a wide range of criminal activity including theft of livestock, machinery, vehicles, and burglary of farms, homes and business premises.

The videos are in support of the Rural Crime Partnership campaign launched earlier this year, specifically designed to raise awareness of rural crime and its impact on the farming community and to contribute to a reduction in thefts from farms.

The innovative approach offers advice about farm security, trailer marking, safeguarding livestock, and ear-tagging. The videos also offers tips from PSNI Crime Prevention Officers.

There will be two new videos each week until mid-September and they can be found on the Department’s Twitter account: @Justice_NI (or at www.twitter.com/justice_ni)