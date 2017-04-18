Rural voice must be heard, says RSN chief

The Rural Services Network (RSN) has urged politicians to remember the needs of rural communities as they seek election or re-election to Westminster.

RSN chief executive Graham Biggs said: “The Prime Minister called this general election to strengthen the UK’s hand during Brexit negotiations.

“Given the amount of support it receives from Brussels, the rural sector will be among those most affected by the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

“In seeking to be elected or re-elected to parliament, it is vital that politicians remember the needs of our rural communities – and we will be fighting to ensure the rural voice is heard.”