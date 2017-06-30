Russell Bros win the Premier St Malo Nat

The Premier Old Bird National for the NIPA was flown last Friday. All the Irish birds were released at 6.30am in a Light Westerly wind.

It was expected to be a hard race, but it turned out more difficult than that. No birds made home lofts on the day of liberation and just seven magnificent arrivals were recorded in the NIPA at the end of the second day. By closing time early on Monday the number of birds home moved up to 10.

Outside of the NIPA the first bird clocked at 513am in Drogheda wins the famous Millar Gold Cup for Carter Bros and one East Down Combine bird on the second day was timed in Portavogie by J & R Young, congratulations to all. In the NIPA long time fanciers Russell Bros of Dromara won 1st Open & 1st Sect D from the French Classic after coming close on several occasions. They timed at 6.25am to record velocity 705 and win the News of the World Cup, McComb Cup and Pigeonportal Cup.

NIPA St Malo 422/1535 – 1-1D Russell Bros Dromara 705, 2-1G Donnelly Bros Newry City Inv 694, 3-2D M O’Reilly & Son Lisburn & Dist 691, 4-1E Allan McDonald Portadown & Drumcree 591, 5-1C McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 518, 6-3D N Black & Son Dromara 465, 7-1B Martin Graham Ballymena & Dist 441, 8-2E Oliver Jackson Bondhill 297, 9-3E A McMullan Annaghmore 276, 10-4E S & N Lester Laurelvale 251.

NIPA Clubs St Malo -

Dromara – Russell Bros 6.25am second day velocity 705, N Black & Son 15.52hrs velocity 485.

Newry City Inv – Donnelly Bros 6.23am second morning doing velocity 694. Bird bred by N Black & Son Dromara.

Lisburn & District – M O’Reilly & Son 7.03am doing velocity 691.

Portadown & Drumcree HPS – Allan McDonald 10.18am second day velocity 591.

Ligoniel – McMurray & Anderson 14.23hrs second day. Only bird in the East Antrim Sect C, and only yearling in the result.

Ballymena & District 10/39 – Martin Graham 19.34hrs second day. Only bird in Sect B, also 1st Mid Antrim Combine flying 474 miles.

Bondhill – Oliver Jackson 297.

Annaghmore – A McMullan only bird velocity 276.

Laurelvale – S & N Lester 251.

Allan McDonald, Portadown & Drumcree – 1st Sect E & 4th Open NIPA

The Portadown Area have a big record in this race and yet again produced a top result for Allan McDonald who timed his two year old winner at 10.18am on the second morning to take 1st Club, 1st Sect E & 4th Open NIPA. Oliver Jackson had 1st in Bondhill, A McMullan was 1st in Annaghmore and S & N Lester were 1st in Laurelvale.

Martin Graham, Ballymena & District HPS – 1st Sect B & 7th Open NIPA

Brendan Corley wins Fermoy 5 Bird.

Monaghan H.P.S is a strong club in section E of the N.I.P.A. 16 members send between 400 and 500 birds on a weekly basis. To win the club a member must have their birds in tip top condition, and of course a bit of that special ingredient . To win the section and the open takes that little bit extra, and that’s exactly what one member Brendan Corley did. Brendan had a dream result taking 1st and 2nd club, 1st and 3rd section E and 1st and 3rd open N.I.P.A. FERMOY 5 BIRD. This takes Brendan’s Open wins to five in his racing years.

Joe Brown from Blackwatertown won the OB Classic in 2015, came very close again. His recent record is excellent. 2011 – 1st Sect & 2nd Open Penzance & OB Classic, 2013 – 1st Open & 1st North Sect Sennen Cove Ylr Nat also 8th, 25th and 63rd Open, 2015 – 1st Sect & 1st Open Penzance Classic, 2017 – 2nd Sect & 5th Open OB Classic plus 5th Sect & 12th Open, 24th Sect & 115th Open, and from Penzance 591/6235 2nd Sect E & 5th Open, 5th Sect & 15th Open, 42nd Sect E & 183rd Open.

NIPA Open Fermoy 419/5544 –

1-1D Cowan & McCartney Dunedin 1763, 2-1G Sands & Rice Ballyholland 1754, 3-2G Sands & Rice 1754, B & D McClurkin & Sons Ligoniel 1749, 5-2D P & J Boal Dromore 1748, 6-3D Doonan & McGuinness Dromore 1748, 7-4D Doonan & McGuinness 1748, Gregg Bros & McCandless Titanic 1748, 9-1B J McDowell & Sons Ballymoney 1747, 10-5D Doonan & McGuinness 1747, 11-6D P & J Boal 1747, 12-1E Nelson Weir Loughgall 1746, 13-7D I Gibb & Sons Glenavy 1743, 14-1A Hanson & Harpur Coleraine Prem 1737, 15-2E David Calvin Bondhill 1737, 16-3G J J McCabe Newry & Dist 1737, 17-1F McGimpsey Bros Ards 1735, 18-3C Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1735, 19-4C B & D McClurkin & Sons 1733, 20-2B A & M Boyle Windsor Social 1732.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Sect A 37/469 – Hanson & Harpur Coleraine Prem 1737, Bond & Diamond Coleraine Prem 1719, C Morrow & Son Windsor Soc 1718.

Sect B 78/1028 – J McDowell & Sons Ballymoney 1747, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1732, A & M Boyle 1727.

Sect C 48/605 – B & D McClurkin & Sons Ligoniel 1749, Gregg Bros & McCandless Titanic 1748, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1735.

Sect D 49/568 – Cowan & McCartney Dunedin 1763, P & J Boal Dromore 1748, Doonan & McGuinness Dromore 1748.

Sect E 81/1277 – Nelson Weir Loughgall 1746, David Calvin Bondhill 1737, G Douglas Wilton Cross 1719.

Sect F 35/334 – McGimpsey Bros Ards 1735, McCartan & Woodsides Killyleagh & Dist 1709, McGimpsey Bros Ards 1708.

Sect G 50/939 – Sands & Rice Ballyholland 1754, Sands & Rice 1754, J J McCabe Newry & District 1737.

Sect H 41/324 – A Kelly Omagh & District 1698, Paul Maxwell Foyle 1656, M & M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1656.

NIPA Race/Date

Fermoy Comeback 17/06/17 - Lib 9.15am, wind Lt SSW

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – E Grew 1687, K Murphy 1686, B Morgan 1660, S Hughes 1642.

Coleraine Premier HPS 10/118 – Hanson & Harpur 1737, Bond & Diamond 1719, T & J McDonald 1718, J L Madden 1681.

Coleraine & County Derry – T McCrudden 1663, 1643.

Cookstown Social – G & S Smith 1714, 1713, K Morton & Sons 1708, 1707.

Dungannon & District – C Reid 1572, E Bleeks 1558, 1519, 1491.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart - M & M Rabbett 1656, Eamon Quigley 1543, 1471, 1447. Win number 5 for M & M Rabbett.

Derry & District 5/18 – G & J Ramsey 1655, E McEleney 1628, R Gallagher 1526, G & J Ramsey 1516.

Foyle RPS – Paul Maxwell Snr 1656, Tony LLoyd 1630, Paul Maxwell Snr 1580, Malone & McKinney 1536.

Londonderry PRS 5/59 – L Flanagan & Son 1656, 1639, 1624, 1525.

Maiden City 6/25 – R Lyle 1624, McGettigan Bros 1570, P McLaughlin 1454, McGettigan Bros 1416.

Omagh & District – A Kelly 1698, R Adams 1597, A Kelly 1557, A Hall 1546.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 8/83 – Young McManus & Sons 1662, 1658, 1640, M/M Robinson 1618.

Ballymena & District HPS 9/91 – J Eagleson & Sons 1690, J W Reynolds 1662, Blair & Rankin 1660, McFall & McManus 1653.

Ballymoney HPS 11/225 – J McDowell & Sons 1747, J Connolly 1718, S McCook 1713, J Connolly 1686.

Ballymoney West Combine 4/70 - J McDowell & Sons 1747, L Neill 1641, Curry & Gilmore 1507, J McConaghie 1504.

Dervock RPS - W & L McCaw 1662, 1648, D & G McMullan 1646, 1623,

Broughshane & Dist HPS 7/118 – J Simpson 1674, A Purvis 1668, 1661, J Simpson 1653.

Cullybackey HPS 10/123 – A Darragh 1683, 1672, Reid Bros & McCloy 1662, Gibson & O’Neill 1660.

Crumlin & District – Thompson Bros 1690, 1645, McConville Bros 1627.

Harryville HPS 6/65 – M D C Magill 1693, 1667, J Rock 1666, M D C Magill 1655.

Muckamore HPS 11/153 – J White 1702, A & E Bell 1697, T Fleming 1686, J White 1686.

New Antrim Amalgamated – McFall & McManus 1653, 1625, 1599, 1599.

Rasharkin & District 7/90 – J & M Milliken 1715, 1682, W & J McLean 1628, 1612. D Dixon - 1640, 1640.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – F & D McNeice 1711, P Boyd 1704, 1703, G Buckley & Son 1675.

Armagh – I Parkes & Son 1696, G & A Campbell 1681, D C & P McArdle 1628, P Tennyson 1623.

Beechpark Social – D Mawhinney & Son 1717, G McEvoy 1677, D Mawhinney & Son 1660.

Bleary – R Adamson 1707, 1692, 1664.

Bondhill Social – D Calvin 1737, 1692, John Greenaway 1681, 1666.

Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1746, 1692, 1675, S West 1645.

Lurgan Social – D & B Lyness 1688, 1685, 1681, J Douglas & Son 1674.

Markethill – G Hewitt 1671, P McCall 1634, 1632.

Monaghan 13/165 – W Walker 1694, P McFadden 1689, 1686, 1668.

Portadown & Drumcree HPS – Hagan & Rowney 1682, 1680, Larkin Bros 1671, 1660.

Wilton Cross – G Douglas 1719, 1700, C J & B Ferris 1692 ABC, C J & B Ferris 1683.

Fermoy was flown same weekend as Penzance, big result achieved by J & M Milliken from Rasharkin & Dist, 1st & 2nd Club and six birds in the Top 7 of the MAC. Next best was J Eagleson & Sons who won Ballymena.

MAC Fermoy – J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1715, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1690, J & M Milliken 1682, J & M Milliken 1680, J & M Milliken 1680, J & M Milliken 1679, J & M Milliken 1675, A Purvis Associate 1668, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1662, J W Reynolds Ballymena 1662, A Purvis 1661, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1660, Gibson & O’Neill Associate 1660, Young McManus & Sons 1658, McFall & McManus Ballymena 1653.Coleraine Triangle Fermoy – Hanson & Harpur Coleraine Prem 1737, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1732, A & M Boyle 1727, A & M Boyle 1722, Bond & Diamond Coleraine Prem 1719, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1718, C Morrow & Son Windsor Soc 1718, C Morrow & Son 1716, K Glass Windsor Soc 1691, R McCann Windsor Soc 1690, J L Madden Coleraine Prem 1681, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1680, Bond & Diamond 1679, M/M A Glass Windsor Soc 1675, K Glass 1670, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1665, T McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1663, R McAlary 1661, R McAlary 1660, M/M A Glass 1656.

Marking arrangements will be published later for St Allouestre Kings Cup.

St. Allouestre King’s Cup Race marking Sunday 25th June.

The race advisory committee after consultation with the weather forecast agencies have decided that the weather forecast for Friday 30th June, Saturday 1st July and Sunday 2nd July are at present not suitable to race due to a low pressure system producing strong northerly winds and heavy thundery rain up to and including Sunday.

Weather reports will be monitored daily and an update issued each evening around 19:00. When a favourable forecast is received race marking will take place.

Friendship National 2017 Lamballe.

A permit has now been received for Lamballe for the 2017 Friendship National. The R.P.R.A. code for distances is 5022.