Ryan to judge Beltex

Ryan Murray, from the Ravara Flock, Ballygowan (pictured) has been appointed to judge this year’s Beltex Autumn Show and Sale.

The event is being held at Omagh Auction Mart on Saturday, September30.

Comprising of 31 sheep in total, 19 shearling rams, seven ram lambs and five shearling ewes, the show will start at 10.30am with the sale commencing at noon.

The 31 MV Accredited Pedigree Sheep will be sold under the auspices of both the Beltex Sheep Society and the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club.

For further information contact Irish Club secretary, John Harbinson on 0784 3957718.